Lima Limon Kitchen and Tequila Bar
DINNER
Appetizers & Tapas
- GUACAMOLE DIP$5.50+
- CHEESE DIP$6.50+
- TABLE GUACAMOLE$10.95
Fresh made avocados, tomatoes, cilantro, onions, jalapenos, and our secret sauce.
- LIME:CHILI CALAMARI$14.95
fried calamari with sour chili sauce.
- TEQUILA WINGS$13.99
with fries or celery and carrot sticks.
- SHRIMP CEVICHE$15.75
shrimp | cilantro | celery | cucumber | orange wedges marinated with our special lime citrus vinaigreGe.
- FLAUTAS$14.50
corn tortillas| rolled & fried | shredded chicken| guac | sour cream | pico de gallo | Lettuce, rice & beans.
- MONTERREY DIP (VERY TASTY)$15.95
cheese dip | grilled shrimp, steak & chicken | pico de gallo on the side | corn or flour tortillas.
- EMPANADAS$12.00
flaky homemade pastries stuffed | seasoned ground beef and raisins | chipotle dressing on the side.
Nachos
- Nachos Gound Beef$11.95
- Nachos Shredded Chick$11.95
- Nachos Beef & Beans$11.95
- Nachos Cheese$9.95
- Nachos Beans & Cheese$10.95
- Nachos Texas Fajitas$17.95
- Nacho Fajita Chicken$14.95
- Nacho Fajita Steak$16.95
- Nacho Fajita Shrimp$16.95
- Nachos Grill Chicken$13.95
- Nachos Grill Steak$15.95
- Nachos Grill Shrimp$15.95
- Make Supreme +$2.00
- Add Avocado +$1.25
- Add Guac +$1.25
- Monterrey Nachos (ACP)$13.95+
Salad
- MONTERREY SALAD$10.95
- TACO SALAD$10.95
crispy flour tortilla shell filled, refried beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo.
- SALMON SALAD$18.95
spring mix, grilled corn, cucumbers radishes, black beans, bacon, chihuahua cheese, grilled salmon, house made green onion agave vinaigrette.
- CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD$16.95
spring mix, grilled corn, cucumbers, radishes, black beans, bacon, chihuahua cheese, crispy chicken, house made cilantro-chive dressing.
- SHRIMP SALAD$17.95
spring mix, grilled corn , cucumbers, radishes, black beans, bacon, chihuahua cheese, grilled shrimp, house made roasted corn vinaigrette.
- MEXICAN BOWL$10.95
Combinations
Enchiladas
- ENCHILADAS SUPREME$15.95
four enchiladas, chicken, beef, beans and cheese topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
- TRIO ENCHILADAS$15.95
three shredded chicken or ground beef enchiladas topped with three different sauces: mole, traditional and green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice and beans.
- ENCHILADAS DE MOLE$14.95
two chicken enchiladas topped with mole sauce, sesame seeds and onions, served with rice and beans.
- ENCHILADAS VERDES$14.95
Three shredded chicken enchiladas topped with tomatillo green sauce. Served with rice and beans.
- CARNITAS ENCHILADAS$14.95
Tacos
- SKINNY TACOS$15.95+
your choice of three grilled marinated steak or chicken wraped on romain lettuce, topped with avocado, pico de gallo and cilantro. Served with rice or beans.
- TACOS DE CARNITAS$16.95
- TACOS AL CARBON$15.95+
three grilled steak or grilled chicken tacos topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and chihuahua cheese. Served with rice, choice of flour or corn tortilla.
- FISH TACOS$16.95
three tilapia tacos topped with poblano aioli, served with rice, lettuce and pico de gallo.
- SHRIMP TACOS$18.95
Three shrimp tacos topped with mayo coleslaw and rice.
- SHRIMP POBLANO TACOS$18.95
unique recipe of three tacos, with poblano peppers and lobster sauce, served with sauteed corn, rice, lettuce and pico de gallo.
- STREET TACOS$3.00
Mariscos
- TILAPIA EMPANIZADA$15.95
battered sautéed tilapia until golden brown. Served with rice, lettuce and pico de gallo. Topped with white wine sauce, capers and diced tomatoes
- COCTEL DE CAMARON$17.95
- CAMARONES A LA DIABLA$18.95
- PAELLA MIXTA$26.00
shrimp, squid, clams, mussels, chicken, sausage.
- SEAFOOD MOLCAJETE$35.00
- AGUACHILE MOLCAJETE$29.95
- 7 MARES$26.00
- RICE WITH SHRIMP$16.95
Quesadillas
- QUESA CHEESE$12.50
- QUESA GROUND BEEF$13.95
- QUESA SHREDDED CHICKEN$13.95
- QUESA GRILLED STEAK$15.95
- QUESA GRILLED CHICKEN$14.95
- QUESA GRILLED SHRIMP$15.95
- QUESA SPINACH & MUSHR00MS$14.95
- FAJITA QUESADILLA$15.95+
- TEXAS FAJITA QUESADILLA$17.95
steak, chicken and shrimp grilled with onion and peppers. Served inside a flour tortilla with melted cheese.
- QUESA GRILLED MIX$15.95+
Fajitas
- VEGGIE FAJITAS$14.95+
- FAJITAS CHICKEN$15.95+
- FAJITAS STEAK$17.95+
- FAJITAS SHIRMP$17.95+
- FAJITAS CARNITAS$16.95+
pork carnitas with bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, cheese & beans. choice of black, charro or refried beans.
- MIXED FAJITAS$19.95+
chicken & steak
- TEXAS FAJITAS$21.95+
steak, chicken & Shrimp
- PARRILLADA$21.95
fajitas with mexican sausage, steak, chicken and shrimp. served with beans, rice, guacamole salad & choice of flour or corn tortillas.
- MOLCAJETE$31.99
served with steak, chicken, smoked sausage, spring onions, fresh cheese, banana peppers, nopales, rice & charro beans. all served in a hot volcanic rock bowl.
- ALAMBRE SIZZLING SKILLET$18.95
spiced pork (al pastor), chopped steak, smoked sausage, crispy bacon, chorizo, onions, bell peppers, pineapple and pickled jalapenos (optional) covered with shredded Monterrey Jack cheese. served with rice, charro beans, tomatillo sauce (on the side) and tortillas.
Burritos
- MONTERREY CHEESE STEAK$16.95
two soft flour tortillas filled with steak, grilled onions & cheese dip, served with lettuce, tomatoes, choice of rice or beans.
- BURRO DE LA ROQUETA$14.95
two soft flour tortillas filled with grilled chicken, topped with melted cheese, pico de gallo, choice of rice or beans.
- BURRITOS DE LUXE$14.95
two burritos, one chicken and one beef, stuffed with beans, topped with lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.
- BURRITO VERDE$14.95
tour choice of ground beef or shredded chicken topped with salsa verde, cheese dip. served with rice and beans and sour Cream
- SOFT CHIMICHANGA$14.95+
- FRIED CHIMICHANGA$14.95+
- SEAFOOD BURRITO$19.95
a flour tortilla filled with shrimp, tilapia, calamari, covered with lobster sauce. served with rice, lettuce and pico de gallo.
- BURRITO AL CARBON$16.95+
grilled steak or grill chicken burrito topped with choice of Melted Monterrey and jack cheese or our tasty cheese dip Served with rice and beans
Chicken
- MILANESA CHICKEN$16.95
breaded juicy chicken breast, served with lettuce and pico de gallo and your choice of rice and beans or fries.
- RELLENO CHICKEN$17.95
chicken breast stuffed with spinach and mushrooms. Topped with white wine sauce. served with rice, lettuce and pico de gallo.
- ALAMBRE DE POLLO$17.95Out of stock
chicken kabob with red & green peppers, onions, bacon topped with chimichurri sauce. served with rice, lettuce and pico de gallo.
- MOLE RANCHERO$16.95
chicken breast with mole sauce. served with rice and beans.
- PARRILLA CHICKEN$18.95
grilled chicken breast topped with chihuahua cheese, mexican sausage, rice, beans, lettuce and pico de gallo.
- POLLO ASADO$16.95
a delicious chicken breast with sautéed onions, served with rice, beans lettuce and pico de gallo.
- POLLO FUNDIDO$18.95
grilled chicken breast covered with our special cheese sauce, served with rice, lettuce and pico de gallo.
- POLLO RANCHERO$18.95
grilled chicken breast with melted chihuahua cheese, ranchera sauce, served with rice, beans, and green salad.
Steak & Pork
- HANGER STEAK (TAPAS )$19.95
exquisite hanger steak topped with our secret chimichurri sauce. Accompanied with sautéed rosemary potatoes.
- CARNITAS$18.95
- CARNE ASADA$19.95
grilled steak topped with grilled onions, smoked sausage, toreado jalapeno, rice, beans, lettuce and pico de gallo.
- EL CAPITAN DISH$23.95
delicious rib eye steak, shrimp and smoked sausage, with rice, grilled shrimps, lettuce and pico de gallo.
- TABLE CHURRASCO$22.95
A tender & juicy skirt steak with a side of a mexican rice, charro beans and grilled vinaigrette strips of bell peppers and onions.
- STEAK RANCHERO$21.95
Grilled rib eye steak topped with ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans and guacamole salad.
Singles
Sides
- W/GRILL PROTEIN$4.50+
- Shredded Chicken 8oz Portion$4.50
- Rice$3.25
- Beans$3.25
- Rice & Beans$3.95
- Pico 2oz$1.25
- Pico 8oz$3.50
- Guac 2oz$2.50
- Sour Cream 2oz$1.25
- Sour Cream 8oz$3.50
- Flour Tortillas (3)$2.00
- Corn Tortilla (3)$2.00
- Jalapeños Pico 2oz$1.25
- Jalapeño Pico 8oz$3.50
- Fresh Jalapeño 2oz$1.25
- Fresh Jalapeño 8oz$3.50
- Fries$3.99
- Cilantro 2oz$1.25
- Lettuce 8oz$1.95
- Shredded Cheese 2oz$1.50
- Shredded Cheese 8oz$3.50
- Tomato 2oz$2.00
- Tomato 8oz$3.50
- Avocado Slices$2.00
- Tomatillo 2oz$1.25
- Tomatillo 8oz$4.99
- Toreados$4.50
- Single Supreme$2.50
- Guaca Salad Small$3.50
- Guaca Salad Large$5.50
- Grilled Onions$2.25
Weekend
BIRRIA
SOUPS
TACOS
KIDS
MENU KIDS
- KIDS TACO, RICE & BEANS$7.99
- KIDS ENCHI, RICE & BEANS$7.99
- KIDS BURRITO, RICE & BEANS$7.99
- KIDS BURGER & FRIES$7.99
- KIDS CHEESE QUESA$7.99+
- KIDS FINGERS & FRIES$7.99
- KIDS MINI NACHOS$7.99
- KIDS CHIMI & RICE$7.99
- KIDS TAQUITOS & RICE$7.99
- KIDS WINGS & FRIES$7.99
- KIDS HOT DOG & FRIES$7.99
- ADD SHREDDED CKICHEN$1.50
- ADD GROUND BEEF$1.50